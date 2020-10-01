FBI searching Florida landfill in missing mom case

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The FBI was searching a landfill in Broward County Thursday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a young mother.

NBC Miami reports the two-month search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett continued at the Monarch Hill Landfill in Pompano Beach.

Cavett was last seen with a man on July 25 in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood Florida. The search for Cavett began on July 26, when her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex about two miles from where she was last seen.

Authorities say Cavett’s vehicle was found unattended July 28 in Hollywood.

Investigators arrested Shannon Ryan, 38, and charged him with kidnapping with the intent of collecting a ransom, reward, or other benefit for allegedly taking Kamdyn.

In a rambling 51-minute video posted on Facebook, a man who appears to be Ryan says he was the last person to see Cavett.

“We have a missing woman, and I gave the police everything that I know,” he says in the video.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of Cavett.