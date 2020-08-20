FBI offers reward after toddler found alone in South Florida, mother missing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of a 21-year-old Georgia mother whose young son was found wandering alone in a South Florida apartment complex last month.

FBI officials said on Thursday that they’re looking for any information that might lead them to Leila Cavett.

“The FBI is actively seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Leila Cavett,” said George L. Piro, with FBI Miami. “We are still relentlessly investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding Leila. We thank those who have already provided information and urge other members of our community to come forward.”

Investigators on Saturday arrested 38-year-old Shannon Ryan and charged him with kidnapping.

The agency also released video clips of Cavett at a gas station in Hollywood on the night of July 25.

Cavett’s 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone the next morning in an apartment complex parking lot.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Cavett, please call FBI Miami at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.

