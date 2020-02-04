FBI joins search for missing South Florida newborn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The FBI has now joined in the search for a missing South Florida newborn who vanished without a trace.

Baby Andrew has been missing for a week now, and despite local, state and national efforts to locate him, sadly, the infant is nowhere to be found.

Investigators say his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero, kidnapped the child after killing the baby’s mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sparking an FDLE Amber Alert to be issued the morning of Jan. 29.

Detectives later found Caballero’s body in a Pasco County wooded area, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, the question is, where is baby Andrew?

Federal agents have joined massive efforts to locate the 14-day-old boy, in addition to a private investigator hired by the family.

The child’s family, located in South Florida, continues to hold out hope that the newborn will, in fact, be found.

And, as the search continues for baby Andrew, his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be laid to rest on Wednesday. A viewing will be held for the three women Tuesday afternoon in South Florida.

Relatives are working closely with a private detective, as well as a nonprofit dedicated to missing children.

