FBI joins search for missing South Florida newborn

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The FBI has now joined in the search for a missing South Florida newborn who vanished without a trace.

Baby Andrew has been missing for a week now, and despite local, state and national efforts to locate him, sadly, the infant is nowhere to be found.

Investigators say his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero, kidnapped the child after killing the baby’s mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sparking an FDLE Amber Alert to be issued the morning of Jan. 29.

Detectives later found Caballero’s body in a Pasco County wooded area, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, the question is, where is baby Andrew?

Federal agents have joined massive efforts to locate the 14-day-old boy, in addition to a private investigator hired by the family.

The child’s family, located in South Florida, continues to hold out hope that the newborn will, in fact, be found.

And, as the search continues for baby Andrew, his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be laid to rest on Wednesday. A viewing will be held for the three women Tuesday afternoon in South Florida.

Relatives are working closely with a private detective, as well as a nonprofit dedicated to missing children.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"

Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus"

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"

'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021"

Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights"

More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV"

Minnesota woman to be reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton brewery beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minnesota woman to be reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton brewery beer cans"

the Tampa Bay Vipers tight end, Colin Thompson, shares a part of his childhood with us

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers tight end, Colin Thompson, shares a part of his childhood with us"

a center for the Tampa Bay Vipers, Jordan McCray, talks about the start of the regular season

Thumbnail for the video titled "a center for the Tampa Bay Vipers, Jordan McCray, talks about the start of the regular season"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies"

Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss