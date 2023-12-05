Related video above: American Airlines employee hospitalized after attack on plane leaving FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI is investigating reports of a threat after a flight from Orlando made an emergency landing in Jacksonville on Tuesday, NBC Affiliate WESH reported.

The FBI provided a statement to WESH saying that there is no indication of a “legitimate threat” at this time.

“FBI Jacksonville has responded and is working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers. At this time there is no indication of any legitimate threat,” the FBI told WESH.