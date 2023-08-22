Left: Photo of Maribel Oquendo-Carrero taken Aug. 1982. Right: Photo age-progressed to 47 years old. (FBI)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — Over four decades after 9-year-old Maribel Oquendo-Carrero went missing in south Florida, the FBI is still seeking answers about what happened to her.

On Tuesday, which is Oquendo-Carrero’s 50th birthday, the FBI increased its reward for information leading to her location or “the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance” to $25,000.

Oquendo-Carrero left her house in Homestead to walk to a corner store on Dec. 16, 1982. Her family told the FBI she made it to the shop and purchased some items, but disappeared soon after.

At the time of her disappearance, Oquendo-Carrero had pierced ears, black hair and brown eyes. She was born in New Jersey and also has ties to New York and Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information about Oquendo-Carrero’s disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office.