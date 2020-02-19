Father sues airline over Florida boy’s sexual assault during layover

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An agent of LATAM airlines stands by the counters at the airport in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 25, 2016. LATAM airlines created in 2012 after a fusion between the airlines LAN of Chile and TAM of Brazil, has agreed to pay more than $22 million in fines related with a scheme to bribe Argentine union officials via a false consulting contract. The airline will pay the fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a violation of the accounting provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida is suing an airline, saying his 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted by an airline employee while traveling as an unaccompanied minor from Brazil to the United States.

The father filed the negligence lawsuit Monday against LATAM Airlines in federal court in Orlando, Florida.

The lawsuit says the airline failed to train its employees and supervise them. The lawsuit says a flight attendant misplaced the boy’s travel documents and he was unable to board a Florida-bound flight.

The lawsuit says the boy was put up at a hotel where he was assaulted by an airline employee. The airlines says it’s taking the allegations seriously.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries"

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss