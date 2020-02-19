Father sues airline over Florida boy’s sexual assault during layover

An agent of LATAM airlines stands by the counters at the airport in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 25, 2016. LATAM airlines created in 2012 after a fusion between the airlines LAN of Chile and TAM of Brazil, has agreed to pay more than $22 million in fines related with a scheme to bribe Argentine union officials via a false consulting contract. The airline will pay the fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a violation of the accounting provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida is suing an airline, saying his 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted by an airline employee while traveling as an unaccompanied minor from Brazil to the United States.

The father filed the negligence lawsuit Monday against LATAM Airlines in federal court in Orlando, Florida.

The lawsuit says the airline failed to train its employees and supervise them. The lawsuit says a flight attendant misplaced the boy’s travel documents and he was unable to board a Florida-bound flight.

The lawsuit says the boy was put up at a hotel where he was assaulted by an airline employee. The airlines says it’s taking the allegations seriously.