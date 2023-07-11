DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado father and son were on their way to freshman orientation at the University of Central Florida when they were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, according to FOX35 in Orlando.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Shane Lloyd, 50, was driving a Kia Soul when he made a left turn. FOX35 said he and his son, Jakob Lloyd, were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had gone through a red light.

According to one witness, the Kia rolled three times before it landed on the roof. Shane Lloyd died on the scene, and his 19-year-old son died at the hospital.

Jakob Lloyd recently graduated from Fossil Ridge High School where he wrestled, and played football and lacrosse.

“My brother was my hero, so for this to be like a double whammy for our family … it’s hard to take all this in,” Shannon Brown, sister and aunt of the victims, said. “They were just down there to get him ready to start, to start his life and his career.”

Fossil Ridge High School shared this letter on Twitter addressing the football community of which Jakob was a part.

Fossil Ridge Football

FOX35 said the driver of the Jeep, 40-year-old Leslie Gehret, had two previous DUIs. Allegedly this was her third, and her license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

“The third time and this time she killed two innocent people,” Brown said. “I hope that lawmakers pay attention to this kind of thing, there’s no excuse for it.”

According to FOX35, a witness who was there when the crash happened said Gehret did not say a word to him.

“She was sitting in the car with her hands on the wheel just kind of looking side to side,” witness Chase Woodburn said.

The Fossil Ridge High School football team set up a fundraiser via Meal Train to help the family with expenses.

The men leave behind a wife/mother and two sons/brothers.