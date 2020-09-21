Father of New England Patriots RB James White, Florida police officer dies in car crash

SEATTLE (AP/NBC) — The father of New England Patriots’ running back James White has been killed in a car crash in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Miami-Dade Police Department Captain Tyrone White died at the scene of the crash in Cooper City, Florida, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Director says Tyrone White’s wife, Lisa, is hospitalized.

I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace. 1/2…. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) September 20, 2020

Authorities did not provide additional details about the condition of the second person who was transported to a hospital after the crash.

James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the crash.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

