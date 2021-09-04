Father of Miami-Dade County mayor dies from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that her father, Paul Levine, died after contracting COVID-19.

The Miami Herald reported that Levine Cava’s father died Thursday of COVID-19 complications at the age of 87, despite being fully vaccinated at the time. The mayor told the newspaper that now her family just another that has been affected by the deadly consequences of COVID-19.

In an online statement, Levine Cava said her father was her hero who lived a fulfilling life “surrounded by a loving family.”

“I’ll miss his regular check-in calls, his stories, hugs, and his laugh,” she said. “While my world won’t be the same without him, his example will continue to guide me now and forever.”

I will miss my dad with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/9w9nOvSzQE — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) September 3, 2021

Several officials extended their sympathies to the mayor for her loss, including Rep. Charlie Crist and the Israeli Consulate.

“May the Omnipresent comfort you among the rest of the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem,” wrote Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, consul general.

Levine Cava also thanked the staff at Baptist Hospital and the Palace in Kendall, who took care of Levine in his last days, saying they’ve given love and kindness as her family works to honor her late father.