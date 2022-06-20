14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a thrill ride at Icon Park in Orlando in March. (WFLA)

ORLANDO (WFLA) – The father of the boy who fell from a ride to his death at ICON Park in Orlando in March will be speaking on the release of his son’s autopsy on Monday.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to his death from the “Orlando Free Fall” ride at ICON Park on March 24.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Benjamin Crump and Sampson’s father will hold a news conference to discuss the recently released autopsy of Sampson’s son at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the news conference here or on the WFLA Facebook page.

The autopsy revealed the teenager died from blunt force trauma after falling more than 70 feet.

WESH 2 News reported the autopsy showed the teen suffered serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, neck and torso after falling.

Those injuries included a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured jaw and several fractured ribs.

WESH reported Sampson’s death was ruled an accident.

The ride’s weight limit for a rider was 287 pounds. The autopsy reportedly showed the teen was 383 pounds. A ride safety analyst said he should never have been allowed to get on the ride.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for the live press conference and further updates.