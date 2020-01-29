Father of baby missing after triple homicide in Miami-Dade found dead, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The father who went missing along with his newborn son after three women were found dead inside his southwest Miami-Dade home has been found dead, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead in Pasco County Wednesday, however his son Andrew Caballiero, hasn’t been located and a search is still underway for the young child.

Pasco deputies are currently assisting the Miami Police Department in a rural area of Blanton near I-75.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro earlier Wednesday, and said he may be in the company of his 49-year-old father.

A briefing is expected to take place later this evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.