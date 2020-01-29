Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Father of baby missing after triple homicide in Miami-Dade found dead, deputies say

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The father who went missing along with his newborn son after three women were found dead inside his southwest Miami-Dade home has been found dead, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead in Pasco County Wednesday, however his son Andrew Caballiero, hasn’t been located and a search is still underway for the young child.

Pasco deputies are currently assisting the Miami Police Department in a rural area of Blanton near I-75.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro earlier Wednesday, and said he may be in the company of his 49-year-old father.

A briefing is expected to take place later this evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos"

How to get out of a timeshare contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to get out of a timeshare contract"

Strip club lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club lawsuit"

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss