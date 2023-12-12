ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family is mourning the death of Chris Bragg, a father, husband, and dirt bike rider who was killed in an accident at Orlando Motocross Park on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to 19400 East Colonial Driver for reports of an accident involving two dirt bikes.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 30s—later identified as Bragg—with critical injuries. Authorities said he was struck by another rider after he fell off his bike during a jump.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, Bragg was a popular figure in the area’s motocross community.

“That’s Chris Bragg and Will, my kid, four years ago in Bartow,” a friend of Bragg told WESH. He was the leader of her son’s motocross team.

Photo courtesy of NBC Affiliate WESH News Channel 2

She told WESH that Bragg was “not only a skilled racer but also a dedicated mentor.” Bragg would coach young riders as they learned to navigate turns, jumps, drops, and more.

Witnesses told WESH that Bragg was on the track at Orlando MX Park when he fell off and was struck by another dirt bike.

The owner of the track also declined to comment about what happened, telling WESH that the sheriff’s office is investigating. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the investigation appears to be a “tragic accident,” WESH reported.

The beloved dirt bike rider leaves behind a wife and two children.