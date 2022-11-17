MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The father and grandmother accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old Florida boy and bringing him to Canada have been extradited to the U.S.

According to a NBC Miami report, Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, and Lilliam Morales, 69, were booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Wednesday in connection to the kidnapping of Jorge “JoJo” Morales – a Miami boy with autism who was the subject of an Amber Alert for two months.

Jorge Morales, 45, and Lilliam Morales, 69 (via Miami Dade Corrections)

The 6-year-old went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that Jorge Morales failed to return him as part of their custody agreement. The child’s mother – Yanet Concepcion – went to the father’s home to look for him. She said it was empty.

“Everything was gone. Everything was gone from his apartment,” Concepcion told NBC Miami. “His phones were off. His mom’s phone was off.”

Jorge “JoJo” Morales reuniting with his mother (via NBC Miami)

JoJo was reunited with his mother earlier this month, thanks to a Walmart shopper in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, who spotted him with his father.

After being extradited to Florida, Jorge Morales was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, interference with custody, removing a child from the state, and attempted false imprisonment. Lilliam Morales was charged with interference with custody and removing a child from the state.