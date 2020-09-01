Father drowned toddler, then himself in Orlando lake, police say

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WESH/ Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A father drowned his 19-month-old son and then himself in an Orlando lake last week, police said.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said Miguel Leonardo-Hernandez, 28, and his son Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero were found dead in Lake George Thursday night.

Detectives said Hernandez had an ongoing domestic dispute with the child’s mother.

Investigators believe Hernendez drowned the baby, then later returned to the lake where he also drowned.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss