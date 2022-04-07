FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of using his cellphone to take photos and videos of young girls while they were changing clothes in Walmart dressing rooms.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton Matheson, 29, on Wednesday.

Deputies said Matheson was snapping photos of two sisters, 4 and 12, was arrested Wednesday and investigators said he may be connected to a similar incident that happened at a Goodwill Store Saturday.

The girls’ father and store security chased Matheson out of the Walmart and he was later captured.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called Matheson a “piece of [expletive]” when describing the incident.

Matheson is charged with two counts of video voyeurism, resisting arrest and petit theft. Deputies said they are concerned there could be other victims.