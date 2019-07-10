Father and son visit all LEGOLAND® theme parks throughout the world in less than two weeks

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A dad and his 5-year-old son just wrapped up the trip of a lifetime.

In just 13 days, the duo from Germany visited all the Legoland parks throughout the world.

“The key to this trip was to have fun and enjoy extensive time with my son,” said Dieter Deusse while embracing his son Julian. “It’s a memory that we’ll have forever.”

Deussen simply wanted to create a special experience for his young son before starting school for the very first time in September. Knowing that his son is a big LEGO® fan, Deussen suggested a “LEGOLAND World Tour.”

It took Deussen eight months and a countless amount of hours to plan for the trip, but he insists it was worth every moment.

“100 percent it was worth it. To see Julian smile so much at every park and interact with children from around the world, regardless of the language difference, was amazing for me to see. I would absolutely do it again.”