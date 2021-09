MIAMI (WFLA) – A one-of-a-kind catch was made in Miami on Saturday night.

As the Miami Hurricanes took on the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a group of fans made potentially the best catch of the night.

A cat was seen hanging from a balcony during the first quarter of the game. As fans attempted to pull the cat to safety, the cat fell from a balcony into an American flag held by several fans.

The cat appeared not to be injured as the crowd roared in excitement following the amazing catch.