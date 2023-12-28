TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hatch watch is on as two eggs in a famous Florida eagle nest could hatch soon.

In November, two eggs were spotted in the nest of M15 and F23, two bald eagles made famous by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and its 24/7 live stream.

Both M15 and F23 have been taking turns incubating their young. Soon, the eagles will feel movement as the chicks scratch the egg’s surface to break out. It typically takes 35 days for an egg to hatch.

“Once the hatchling has begun to breathe, it will make soft calls that the adults can hear. The process of pip (or first crack) to a complete hatch can take anywhere from 24-48 hours and can begin any time now,” a spokesperson with the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said.

The SWFL Eagle Cam team said it hopes the eggs will hatch just before the new year.

This is the first season with M15 and his new mate, F23. M15’s previous partner, Harriet, vanished in February and was never seen again, leaving him to care for the eaglets. M15 successfully raised their young, E21 and E22, to fledge.

You can watch the eagles anytime with the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.