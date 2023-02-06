TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Harriet, one of Florida’s most famous bald eagles has been missing since last week.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which keeps tabs on Harriet, said they haven’t seen her since Thursday.

On Sunday, the Eagle Cam provided an update on Facebook reporting that the famous eagle has yet to be seen.

“Harriet has not been seen on camera since Thursday afternoon. When she left the camera she had been vocalizing at intruders in the area,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam wrote. “Both the clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife and FWC are aware of the situation.”

While Harriet’s whereabouts remain unknown, the Eagle Cam stated that her partner, M15 has been protecting the young and has even managed to bring food to the nest.

Officials said the male eagle isn’t used to not having a mate care for the young and that it’s “amazing” how quickly he’s changed that behavior.

“M15 has been protecting his young and has even managed to bring food to the nest. He isn’t used to not having a mate to care for the young. He is used to having his own time away from the nest – and it is amazing how he has quickly changed that behavior,” the SWFL Eagle Cam shared.

Despite M15 caring for the young, officials said it’s still very difficult for one eagle to raise the young alone at this age, but that M is doing his “very best.”

“At this age, it is very difficult for one eagle to raise the young alone. It is not impossible and we have seen success stories in the past…. unfortunately, these are not that common, but in nature, you can never say never.”

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Harriet’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Harriet and her partner, M15 can be seen hatching eaglets on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.

The eagles produced two eggs last year, which hatched in January.