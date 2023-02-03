TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Harriet, one of Florida’s most famous bald eagles has gone missing.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which keeps tabs on Harriet, said they haven’t seen her since Thursday.

“Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon,” representatives for the cam said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

As of 6 p.m Friday, the eagle’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Harriet and her partner, M15 can be seen hatching eaglets on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.

The eagles produced two eggs last year, which hatched in January.