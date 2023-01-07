TAMPA, (WFLA) — Harriet and M15, a pair of American bald eagles featured in the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, have welcomed another tiny life to the world.

Friday, the pair’s second egg began hatching, and by Saturday morning, the tiny eaglet, named E22, finally emerged to join its sibling, E21.

The eaglets appear to be in good health and are feeding already. Their mother continues to shelter her babies by tucking them under her.

This isn’t the first time Harriet and M15 have successfully brought up a pair of offspring.

Babies E21 and E22 (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam)

In 2022, the two eagles raised E19 and E20 until the two juveniles finally left the nest last spring.