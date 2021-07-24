Famous actresses from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Florida from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Abigail Cowen

OMDb

Born: Gainesville, Florida (3/18/1998)

Known for: Dorcas in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (2018-2020) Vicki Charmichael in “Stranger Things” (2017) Ricochet in “The Power Couple” (2019)



Abigail Spencer

OMDb

Born: Gulf Breeze, Florida (8/4/1981)

Known for: Suzanne Farrell in “Mad Men” (2009) Amantha Holden in “Rectify” (2013-2016) May in “Oz the Great and Powerful” (2013)



Alexa PenaVega

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (8/27/1988)

Known for: Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams” (2002) Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids” (2001) Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” (2003)



Anya Taylor-Joy

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (4/16/1996)

Known for: Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020) Thomasin in “The Witch” (2015) Illyana Rasputin in “The New Mutants” (2020)



Ashley Greene

OMDb

Born: Jacksonville, Florida (2/21/1987)

Known for: Alice Cullen in “Twilight” (2008) Alice Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009) Alice Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (2011)



Ashley Rickards

OMDb

Born: Sarasota, Florida (5/4/1992)

Known for: Jenna Hamilton in “Awkward.” (2011-2016) Mandy in “Fly Away” (2011) Vicki Jordan in “Struck by Lightning” (2012)



Bailee Madison

OMDb

Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida (10/15/1999)

Known for: Isabelle Cahill in “Brothers” (2009) May Belle Aarons in “Bridge to Terabithia” (2007) Maggie in “Just Go with It” (2011)



Bella Thorne

OMDb

Born: Pembroke Pines, Florida (10/8/1997)

Known for: Madison Morgan in “The DUFF” (2015) Katie Price in “Midnight Sun” (2018) Hilary in “Blended” (2014)



Brittany Daniel

OMDb

Born: Gainesville, Florida (3/17/1976)

Known for: Candice in “Skyline” (2010) Jenny in “Club Dread” (2004) Megan Vandergeld in “White Chicks” (2004)



Brittany Snow

OMDb

Born: Tampa, Florida (3/9/1986)

Known for: Chloe in “Pitch Perfect” (2012) Amber Von Tussle in “Hairspray” (2007) Chloe in “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015)



Brooklynn Prince

OMDb

Born: Winter Springs, Florida (5/4/2010)

Known for: Moonee in “The Florida Project” (2017) Hilde Lisko in “Home Before Dark” (2020-2021) Younger Remmy in “Settlers” (2021)



C.J. Perry

OMDb

Born: Gainesville, Florida (3/24/1985)

Known for: Opening Bellas #9 in ” Pitch Perfect” (2012) Arabella in ” Benny Future and the Madman from Manchester” (2008) Lana in ” WWE Smackdown!” (2012-2021)



Catherine Keener

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (3/23/1959)

Known for: Maxine Lund in “Being John Malkovich” (1999) Nelle Harper Lee in “Capote” (2005) Trish in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005)



Cheryl Hines

OMDb

Born: Miami Beach, Florida (9/21/1965)

Known for: Cheryl David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2000-2020) Becky in “Waitress” (2007) Jamie Munro in “RV” (2006)



Diora Baird

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (4/6/1983)

Known for: Vivian in “Wedding Crashers” (2005) Bailey in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: the Beginning” (2006) Rachel in “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008)



Eva Mendes

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (3/5/1974)

Known for: Sara in “Hitch” (2005) Dr. Sheila Gamble in “The Other Guys” (2010) Romina in “The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012)



Faye Dunaway

OMDb

Born: Bascom, Florida (1/14/1941)

Known for: Diana Christensen in “Network” (1976) Bonnie Parker in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) Evelyn Mulwray in “Chinatown” (1974)



Genesis Rodriguez

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (7/29/1987)

Known for: Angie in “Man on a Ledge” (2012) Honey Lemon in “Big Hero 6” (2014) Ally Leon in “Tusk” (2014)



Gina Philips

OMDb

Born: Miami Beach, Florida (5/10/1970)

Known for: Trish in “Jeepers Creepers” 2001 Jordan in “Love and Debate” 2006



Haley Bennett

OMDb

Born: Fort Myers, Florida (1/7/1988)

Known for:

Emma Cullen in “The Magnificent Seven” (2016)

Megan in “The Girl on the Train” (2016)

Cora Corman in “Music and Lyrics” (2007)

Jackie Sandler

OMDb

Born: Coral Springs, Florida (9/24/1974)

Known for: President’s Assistant Jennifer in “Pixels” (2015) Martha in “Hotel Transylvania” (2012) Jess in “The Wrong Missy” (2020)



OMDb

Jeanine Mason

– Born: Miami, Florida (1/14/1991)

– Known for:

— Liz Ortecho in ” Roswell, New Mexico” (2019-2021)

— Dr. Sam Bello in ” Grey’s Anatomy” (2017-2018)

— Cozette in ” Bunheads” (2013)

Jes Macallan

OMDb

Born: Sarasota, Florida (8/9/1982)

Known for: Ava Sharpe in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (2017-2021) Josslyn Carver in “Mistresses” (2013-2016) Grace in “Relationship Status” (2016)



JoAnna Garcia Swisher

OMDb

Born: Tampa, Florida (8/10/1979)

Known for: Sandy Sue in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001) Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery in “Reba” (2001-2007) Megan in “The Internship” (2013)



Kathryn Newton

OMDb

Born: Orlando, Florida (2/8/1997)

Known for: Abigail Carlson in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019) Lucy Stevens in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (2019) Julie in “Blockers” (2018)



Katy Mixon

OMDb

Born: Pensacola, Florida (3/30/1981)

Known for: Jenny Ann in “Hell or High Water” 2016 Susan in “Four Christmases” 2008



Kristen Ariza

OMDb

Born: Orlando, Florida ( )

Known for: Tamara Dacey in “StartUp” (2016-2018) Laura Cooke in “Bosch” (2018-2020) Judy Smith in “Confirmation” (2016)



Lina Esco

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (5/14/1985)

Known for: Christina ‘Chris’ Alonso in “S.W.A.T.” (2017-2021) Ava Flores in “Kingdom” (2016) With in “Free the Nipple” (2014)



Maya Rudolph

OMDb

Born: Gainesville, Florida (7/27/1972)

Known for: Lillian in “Bridesmaids” (2011) Verona in “Away We Go” (2009) Caitlin in “The Way Way Back” (2013)



OMDb

Mimi Rogers

Born: Coral Gables, Florida (1/27/1955)

Known for: Pamela in “Ginger Snaps” (2000) Maureen Robinson in “Lost in Space” (1998) Mrs. Smalls in “Big Nothing” (2006)



Monica Raymund

OMDb

Born: St. Petersburg, Florida (7/26/1986)

Known for: Gabriela Dawson in “Chicago Fire” (2012-2019) Reina – Jimmy’s Girlfriend in “Arbitrage” (2012) Jackie Quiñones in “Hightown” (2020-2021)



Natalie Martinez

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (7/12/1984)

Known for: Case in “Death Race” (2008) Gabby in “End of Watch” (2012) Madeline in “Self/less” (2015)



Natalie Morales

OMDb

Born: Kendall, Florida (2/15/1985)

Known for: Lucy Santo Domingo in “Parks and Recreation” (2010-2015) Rosie Casals in “Battle of the Sexes” (2017) Abby in “Abby’s” (2019)



Sarah Jones

OMDb

Born: Winter Springs, Florida (7/17/1983)

Known for: Tracy Stevens in “For All Mankind” (2019-2021) Amelia Davenport in “Damnation” (2017-2018) Alison Kemp in “The Path” (2016)



Sarah Paulson

OMDb

Born: Tampa, Florida (12/17/1974)

Known for: Mistress Epps in “12 Years a Slave” (2013) Mother in “Run” (2020) Dr. Ellie Staple in “Glass” (2019)



Sofia Carson

OMDb

Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida (4/10/1993)

Known for: Evie in “Descendants: Wicked World” (2015-2017) Evie in “Descendants 2” (2017) Evie in “Descendants” (2015)



Stefania LaVie Owen

OMDb

Born: Miami, Florida (12/15/1997)

Known for: Beth in “Krampus” (2015) Flora Hernandez in “The Lovely Bones” (2009) Deedee in “Coming Through the Rye” (2015)



Traylor Howard

OMDb

Born: Orlando, Florida (6/14/1966)

Known for: Natalie Teeger in “Monk” (2005-2009) Layla in “Me, Myself & Irene” (2000) Tonya Avery in “Son of the Mask” (2005)



Victoria Justice

OMDb