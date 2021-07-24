Famous actresses from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Florida from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
Abigail Cowen
- Born: Gainesville, Florida (3/18/1998)
- Known for:
- Dorcas in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (2018-2020)
- Vicki Charmichael in “Stranger Things” (2017)
- Ricochet in “The Power Couple” (2019)
Abigail Spencer
- Born: Gulf Breeze, Florida (8/4/1981)
- Known for:
- Suzanne Farrell in “Mad Men” (2009)
- Amantha Holden in “Rectify” (2013-2016)
- May in “Oz the Great and Powerful” (2013)
Alexa PenaVega
- Born: Miami, Florida (8/27/1988)
- Known for:
- Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams” (2002)
- Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids” (2001)
- Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” (2003)
Anya Taylor-Joy
- Born: Miami, Florida (4/16/1996)
- Known for:
- Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020)
- Thomasin in “The Witch” (2015)
- Illyana Rasputin in “The New Mutants” (2020)
Ashley Greene
- Born: Jacksonville, Florida (2/21/1987)
- Known for:
- Alice Cullen in “Twilight” (2008)
- Alice Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009)
- Alice Cullen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (2011)
Ashley Rickards
- Born: Sarasota, Florida (5/4/1992)
- Known for:
- Jenna Hamilton in “Awkward.” (2011-2016)
- Mandy in “Fly Away” (2011)
- Vicki Jordan in “Struck by Lightning” (2012)
Bailee Madison
- Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida (10/15/1999)
- Known for:
- Isabelle Cahill in “Brothers” (2009)
- May Belle Aarons in “Bridge to Terabithia” (2007)
- Maggie in “Just Go with It” (2011)
Bella Thorne
- Born: Pembroke Pines, Florida (10/8/1997)
- Known for:
- Madison Morgan in “The DUFF” (2015)
- Katie Price in “Midnight Sun” (2018)
- Hilary in “Blended” (2014)
Brittany Daniel
- Born: Gainesville, Florida (3/17/1976)
- Known for:
- Candice in “Skyline” (2010)
- Jenny in “Club Dread” (2004)
- Megan Vandergeld in “White Chicks” (2004)
Brittany Snow
- Born: Tampa, Florida (3/9/1986)
- Known for:
- Chloe in “Pitch Perfect” (2012)
- Amber Von Tussle in “Hairspray” (2007)
- Chloe in “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015)
Brooklynn Prince
- Born: Winter Springs, Florida (5/4/2010)
- Known for:
- Moonee in “The Florida Project” (2017)
- Hilde Lisko in “Home Before Dark” (2020-2021)
- Younger Remmy in “Settlers” (2021)
C.J. Perry
- Born: Gainesville, Florida (3/24/1985)
- Known for:
- Opening Bellas #9 in ” Pitch Perfect” (2012)
- Arabella in ” Benny Future and the Madman from Manchester” (2008)
- Lana in ” WWE Smackdown!” (2012-2021)
Catherine Keener
- Born: Miami, Florida (3/23/1959)
- Known for:
- Maxine Lund in “Being John Malkovich” (1999)
- Nelle Harper Lee in “Capote” (2005)
- Trish in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005)
Cheryl Hines
- Born: Miami Beach, Florida (9/21/1965)
- Known for:
- Cheryl David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2000-2020)
- Becky in “Waitress” (2007)
- Jamie Munro in “RV” (2006)
Diora Baird
- Born: Miami, Florida (4/6/1983)
- Known for:
- Vivian in “Wedding Crashers” (2005)
- Bailey in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: the Beginning” (2006)
- Rachel in “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008)
Eva Mendes
- Born: Miami, Florida (3/5/1974)
- Known for:
- Sara in “Hitch” (2005)
- Dr. Sheila Gamble in “The Other Guys” (2010)
- Romina in “The Place Beyond the Pines” (2012)
Faye Dunaway
- Born: Bascom, Florida (1/14/1941)
- Known for:
- Diana Christensen in “Network” (1976)
- Bonnie Parker in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)
- Evelyn Mulwray in “Chinatown” (1974)
Genesis Rodriguez
- Born: Miami, Florida (7/29/1987)
- Known for:
- Angie in “Man on a Ledge” (2012)
- Honey Lemon in “Big Hero 6” (2014)
- Ally Leon in “Tusk” (2014)
Gina Philips
- Born: Miami Beach, Florida (5/10/1970)
- Known for:
- Trish in “Jeepers Creepers” 2001
- Jordan in “Love and Debate” 2006
Haley Bennett
- Born: Fort Myers, Florida (1/7/1988)
- Known for:
- Emma Cullen in “The Magnificent Seven” (2016)
- Megan in “The Girl on the Train” (2016)
- Cora Corman in “Music and Lyrics” (2007)
Jackie Sandler
- Born: Coral Springs, Florida (9/24/1974)
- Known for:
- President’s Assistant Jennifer in “Pixels” (2015)
- Martha in “Hotel Transylvania” (2012)
- Jess in “The Wrong Missy” (2020)
Jeanine Mason
– Born: Miami, Florida (1/14/1991)
– Known for:
— Liz Ortecho in ” Roswell, New Mexico” (2019-2021)
— Dr. Sam Bello in ” Grey’s Anatomy” (2017-2018)
— Cozette in ” Bunheads” (2013)
Jes Macallan
- Born: Sarasota, Florida (8/9/1982)
- Known for:
- Ava Sharpe in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (2017-2021)
- Josslyn Carver in “Mistresses” (2013-2016)
- Grace in “Relationship Status” (2016)
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
- Born: Tampa, Florida (8/10/1979)
- Known for:
- Sandy Sue in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)
- Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery in “Reba” (2001-2007)
- Megan in “The Internship” (2013)
Kathryn Newton
- Born: Orlando, Florida (2/8/1997)
- Known for:
- Abigail Carlson in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019)
- Lucy Stevens in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (2019)
- Julie in “Blockers” (2018)
Katy Mixon
- Born: Pensacola, Florida (3/30/1981)
- Known for:
- Jenny Ann in “Hell or High Water” 2016
- Susan in “Four Christmases” 2008
Kristen Ariza
- Born: Orlando, Florida ( )
- Known for:
- Tamara Dacey in “StartUp” (2016-2018)
- Laura Cooke in “Bosch” (2018-2020)
- Judy Smith in “Confirmation” (2016)
Lina Esco
- Born: Miami, Florida (5/14/1985)
- Known for:
- Christina ‘Chris’ Alonso in “S.W.A.T.” (2017-2021)
- Ava Flores in “Kingdom” (2016)
- With in “Free the Nipple” (2014)
Maya Rudolph
- Born: Gainesville, Florida (7/27/1972)
- Known for:
- Lillian in “Bridesmaids” (2011)
- Verona in “Away We Go” (2009)
- Caitlin in “The Way Way Back” (2013)
Mimi Rogers
- Born: Coral Gables, Florida (1/27/1955)
- Known for:
- Pamela in “Ginger Snaps” (2000)
- Maureen Robinson in “Lost in Space” (1998)
- Mrs. Smalls in “Big Nothing” (2006)
Monica Raymund
- Born: St. Petersburg, Florida (7/26/1986)
- Known for:
- Gabriela Dawson in “Chicago Fire” (2012-2019)
- Reina – Jimmy’s Girlfriend in “Arbitrage” (2012)
- Jackie Quiñones in “Hightown” (2020-2021)
Natalie Martinez
- Born: Miami, Florida (7/12/1984)
- Known for:
- Case in “Death Race” (2008)
- Gabby in “End of Watch” (2012)
- Madeline in “Self/less” (2015)
Natalie Morales
- Born: Kendall, Florida (2/15/1985)
- Known for:
- Lucy Santo Domingo in “Parks and Recreation” (2010-2015)
- Rosie Casals in “Battle of the Sexes” (2017)
- Abby in “Abby’s” (2019)
Sarah Jones
- Born: Winter Springs, Florida (7/17/1983)
- Known for:
- Tracy Stevens in “For All Mankind” (2019-2021)
- Amelia Davenport in “Damnation” (2017-2018)
- Alison Kemp in “The Path” (2016)
Sarah Paulson
- Born: Tampa, Florida (12/17/1974)
- Known for:
- Mistress Epps in “12 Years a Slave” (2013)
- Mother in “Run” (2020)
- Dr. Ellie Staple in “Glass” (2019)
Sofia Carson
- Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida (4/10/1993)
- Known for:
- Evie in “Descendants: Wicked World” (2015-2017)
- Evie in “Descendants 2” (2017)
- Evie in “Descendants” (2015)
Stefania LaVie Owen
- Born: Miami, Florida (12/15/1997)
- Known for:
- Beth in “Krampus” (2015)
- Flora Hernandez in “The Lovely Bones” (2009)
- Deedee in “Coming Through the Rye” (2015)
Traylor Howard
- Born: Orlando, Florida (6/14/1966)
- Known for:
- Natalie Teeger in “Monk” (2005-2009)
- Layla in “Me, Myself & Irene” (2000)
- Tonya Avery in “Son of the Mask” (2005)
Victoria Justice
- Born: Hollywood, Florida (2/19/1993)
- Known for:
- Tori Vega in “Victorious” (2010-2013)
- Jane Harmon in “The First Time” (2012)
- Wren in “Fun Size” (2012)