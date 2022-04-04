Famous actors from Florida

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Florida from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Wesley Snipes

– Born: Orlando, Florida (7/31/1962)

– Known for:

— Blade in “Blade” (1998)

— Nino Brown in “New Jack City” (1991)

— Simon Phoenix in “Demolition Man” (1993)

Stephen Root

– Born: Sarasota, Florida (11/17/1951)

– Known for:

— Milton in “Office Space” (1999)

— Gordon in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004)

— Bill Dauterive in “King of the Hill” (1997-2010)

Skyler Gisondo

– Born: Palm Beach County, Florida (7/22/1996)

– Known for:

— James Griswold in “Vacation” (2015)

— Nick Daley in “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” (2014)

— Howard Stacy in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

Josh Gad

– Born: Hollywood, Florida (2/23/1981)

– Known for:

— Olaf in “Frozen” (2013)

— LeFou in “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

— Miles in “21” (2008)

RJ Cyler

– Born: Jacksonville, Florida (3/21/1995)

– Known for:

— Earl in “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” (2015)

— Billy (Blue Ranger) in “Power Rangers” (2017)

— Jim Beckwourth in “The Harder They Fall” (2021)

James Morosini

– Born: Tampa Bay, Florida (7/5/1990)

– Known for:

— Franklin in “I Love My Dad” (2022)

— R.J. in “American Horror Story” (2016-2017)

— Dalton in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” (2021)

Norman Reedus

– Born: Hollywood, Florida (1/6/1969)

– Known for:

— Daryl Dixon in “The Walking Dead” (2010-2022)

— Murphy MacManus in “The Boondock Saints” (1999)

— Scud in “Blade II” (2002)

Wilmer Valderrama

– Born: Miami, Florida (1/30/1980)

– Known for:

— Fez in “That ’70s Show” (1998-2006)

— Dell Gordo in “Larry Crowne” (2011)

— Nick Torres in “NCIS” (2016-2021)

William H. Macy

– Born: Miami, Florida (3/13/1950)

– Known for:

— Jerry Lundegaard in “Fargo” (1996)

— Quiz Kid Donnie Smith in “Magnolia” (1999)

— Frank Gallagher in “Shameless” (2011-2021)

Noah Centineo

– Born: Miami, Florida (5/9/1996)

– Known for:

— Peter in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

— Brooks Rattigan in “The Perfect Date” (2019)

— Jamey in “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018)

Austin Abrams

– Born: Sarasota, Florida (9/2/1996)

– Known for:

— Ben in “Paper Towns” (2015)

— Tommy Milner in “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (2019)

— Pete in “Gangster Squad” (2013)

Andrew Leeds

– Born: Clearwater, Florida (9/24/1981)

– Known for:

— Leo Cousineau in “Barry” (2019)

— Jackson in “Veep” (2014)

— David in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (2020-2021)

Allen Covert

– Born: West Palm Beach, Florida (10/13/1964)

– Known for:

— Alex in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006)

— Ten Second Tom in “50 First Dates” (2004)

— Sammy in “The Wedding Singer” (1998)

Shea Whigham

– Born: Tallahassee, Florida (1/5/1969)

– Known for:

— Dewart in “Take Shelter” (2011)

— Dennis Farell in “Splinter” (2008)

— James Turner in “Death Note” (2017)

Casper Van Dien

– Born: Milton, Florida (12/18/1968)

– Known for:

— Johnny Rico in “Starship Troopers” (1997)

— Amok in “Alita: Battle Angel” (2019)

— Brom Van Brunt in “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Chris Marquette

– Born: Stuart, Florida (10/3/1984)

– Known for:

— Chris Lucado in “Barry” (2018)

— Linus in “Fanboys” (2009)

— Eli in “The Girl Next Door” (2004)

Mel Rodriguez

– Born: Miami, Florida (6/12/1973)

– Known for:

— Officer Martinez in “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006)

— Officer Morales in “Panic Room” (2002)

— Captain Gomez in “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” (2005)

Sidney Poitier

– Born: Miami, Florida (2/20/1927)

– Known for:

— Det. Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” (1967)

— Homer Smith in “Lilies of the Field” (1963)

— Noah Cullen in “The Defiant Ones” (1958)

Josh Segarra

– Born: Orlando, Florida (6/3/1986)

– Known for:

— Adrian Chase in “Arrow” (2016-2019)

— Staten Island Oli in “Trainwreck” (2015)

— Jason in “Overboard” (2018)

Danny Pino

– Born: Miami, Florida (4/15/1974)

– Known for:

— Scotty Valens in “Cold Case” (2003-2010)

— Nick Amaro in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2011-2021)

— Adam Scott in “Burn Notice” (2010)

Blake Jenner

– Born: Miami, Florida (8/27/1992)

– Known for:

— Darian in “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016)

— Jake in “Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016)

— Ryder Lynn in “Glee” (2012-2015)

Emjay Anthony

– Born: Clearwater Beach, Florida (6/1/2003)

– Known for:

— Percy in “Chef” (2014)

— Young Wolf in “The Jungle Book” (2016)

— Dylan in “Bad Moms” (2016)

Jonathan Jackson

– Born: Orlando, Florida (5/11/1982)

– Known for:

— Jesse Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting” (2002)

— James Phelps in “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” (2004)

— Lucky Spencer in “General Hospital” (1993-2015)

Troy Gentile

– Born: Boca Raton, Florida (10/27/1993)

– Known for:

— Ryan in “Drillbit Taylor” (2008)

— Young Stu in “Good Luck Chuck” (2007)

— Barry Goldberg in “The Goldbergs” (2013-2022)

Seth Gabel

– Born: Hollywood, Florida (10/3/1981)

– Known for:

— Michele Besso in “Genius” (2017-2018)

— Cotton Mather in “Salem” (2014-2017)

— Jeffrey Dahmer in “American Horror Story” (2015-2016)

Everett McGill

– Born: Miami Beach, Florida (10/21/1945)

– Known for:

— Big Ed Hurley in “Twin Peaks” (2017)

— Tom the John Deere Dealer in “The Straight Story” (1999)

— Major Malcolm Powers in “Heartbreak Ridge” (1986)

Jack Griffo

– Born: Orlando, Florida (12/11/1996)

– Known for:

— Shawn Davis in “The 2nd” (2020)

— Max Thunderman in “The Thundermans” (2013-2018)

— Jack Carnegie in “Oh, Mighty Ocean!” (2021)

Owen Teague

– Born: Tampa, Florida (12/8/1998)

– Known for:

— Patrick Hockstetter in “It” (2017)

— Dead Hocksstetter in “It Chapter Two” (2019)

— Nolan Rayburn in “Bloodline” (2015-2017)

Eric André

– Born: Boca Raton, Florida (4/4/1984)

– Known for:

— Writer in “The Eric Andre Show” (2012-2020)

— Azizi in “The Lion King” (2019)

— Luci in “Disenchantment” (2018-2021)

Derek Phillips

– Born: Miami, Florida (4/18/1976)

– Known for:

— Billy Riggins in “Friday Night Lights” (2006-2011)

— Bobby Bragan in “42” (2013)

— Sergeant Bull Wheatley in “Them” (2021)

Brandon Flynn

– Born: Miami, Florida (10/11/1993)

– Known for:

— Justin Foley in “13 Reasons Why” (2017-2020)

— Ryan Peters in “True Detective” (2019)

— Max in “Looks That Kill” (2020)

Patrick O’Neal

– Born: Ocala, Florida (9/26/1927)

– Died: 9/9/1994

– Known for:

— Captain Adams in “Under Siege” (1992)

— Dale Coba in “The Stepford Wives” (1975)

— Commander Neal Owynn in “In Harm’s Way” (1965)

Neil Brown Jr.

– Born: Orlando, Florida (6/19/1980)

– Known for:

— Ray Perry in “SEAL Team” (2017-2021)

— Chad Kerr in “Insecure” (2016-2021)

— DJ Yella in “Straight Outta Compton” (2015)

Alberto Rosende

– Born: Miami, Florida (2/14/1993)

– Known for:

— Simon Lewis in “Shadowhunters” (2016-2019)

— Jordan Messina in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2016)

— Blake Gallo in “Chicago P.D.” (2019)

Patrick Heusinger

– Born: Jacksonville, Florida (2/14/1981)

– Known for:

— The Hunter in “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (2016)

— Nick Durand in “Absentia” (2017-2020)

— Patch in “Frances Ha” (2012)

Enrique Murciano

– Born: Miami, Florida (7/9/1973)

– Known for:

— Danny Taylor in “Without a Trace” (2002-2009)

— Alejandro in “Speed 2: Cruise Control” (1997)

— Ruiz in “Black Hawk Down” (2001)

Pat Hingle

– Born: Miami, Florida (7/19/1924)

– Died: 1/3/2009

– Known for:

— Horace the Bartender in “The Quick and the Dead” (1995)

— Commissioner Gordon in “Batman” (1989)

— Judge Fenton in “Hang ‘Em High” (1968)

Carter Jenkins

– Born: Tampa, Florida (9/4/1991)

– Known for:

— Robert in “After We Fell” (2021)

— Roy Bryant in “Women of the Movement” (2021-2022)

— Rainer Devon in “Famous in Love” (2017-2018)

Shawn Pyfrom

– Born: Tampa, Florida (8/16/1986)

– Known for:

— Andrew Van De Kamp in “Desperate Housewives” (2004-2012)

— Cory Kenner in “The Division” (2001-2003)

— Shawn in “Pay It Forward” (2000)

Ben Vereen

– Born: Dade County, Florida (10/10/1946)

– Known for:

— O’Connor Flood in “All That Jazz” (1979)

— Carl in “Top Five” (2014)

— Archie Roche in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2007)

Greg Cipes

– Born: Coral Springs, Florida (1/4/1980)

– Known for:

— Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2012-2017)

— Dwight in “Fast & Furious” (2009)

— Beast Boy in “Teen Titans” (2003-2006)

Henry Zebrowski

– Born: Florida (5/1/1984)

– Known for:

— Alden Kupferberg (‘Sea Otter’) in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)

— Barabbas in “The Characters” (2016)

— Actor in “Murderfist” (2017)

Matt Gerald

– Born: Miami, Florida (not available)

– Known for:

— Melvin Potter in “Daredevil” (2015-2018)

— Corporal Lyle Wainfleet in “Avatar” (2009)

— Ray Speltzer in “Dexter” (2012)

Scott ‘Carrot Top’ Thompson

– Born: Cocoa Beach, Florida (2/25/1965)

– Known for:

— Edison in “Chairman of the Board” (1997)

— Sylvester in “Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!” (1998)

— Producer in “Savannah”