Family says they felt bugs crawling in their mouths after eating at Disney restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A lawsuit filed against Disney alleges one of the resort restaurants had food contaminated with insects that made a visiting family sick.

The complaint obtained from court files by WESH 2 Investigates includes photos that show insects on food that Brittany Walker Figueroa and her family from Broward County claim was served to them on two different days while at the Polynesian Resort last December.

They said the food was prepared by the Oasis Bar and Grill.

The family is suing for negligence, claiming the food was in a dangerous and hazardous condition and caused illnesses after eating the chicken lettuce wraps.

The suit claims the family felt bugs crawling inside their mouths.

At the hearing Disney argued there’s no clear allegation that the family actually ate the food, despite the fact that the word consumed is listed 13 times in the article.

While the plaintiff’s attorney argued for clear negligence, the judge agreed more with Disney, especially with the argument against the allegation of permanent injury.

The judge granted Disney’s motion to dismiss and gave the plaintiffs 20 days to amend the complaint.

WESH 2 Investigates went through Florida’s restaurant inspection records for the Oasis Bar and Grill and found seven inspections from March 2018 to last month.

In those seven inspections, 24 violations were noted with four high priority violations.

During last April’s inspection, unwashed fruits and vegetables, including unwashed lettuce and tomatoes were specifically cited as a repeat violation.

