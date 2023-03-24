ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Tyre Sampson is holding a balloon release in honor of their late son, who died after an incident on the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park last year.

Friday, March 24 marked one year since the teenager died after falling out of the ride, which was owned by the SlingShot Group.

Tyre’s death sparked outrage over the ride’s safety, particularly after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed that adjustments were made to Tyre’s seat that made it unsafe.

The ride has since been demolished.