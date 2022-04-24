TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a teenager who fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park is expected to file a lawsuit Monday against multiple businesses.

The Haggard Law Firm announced it would be filing the suit on behalf of the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in Orange County, Florida.

Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, will speak to the media for the first time on Tuesday.

According to preliminary findings from a forensic examination, it was discovered that the harness proximity sensor on Tyre’s seat, Seat 1, was manually loosened, allowing operators to seat larger-sized riders within the seven-inch restraint opening.

This manual adjustment caused Tyre’s seat to be improperly secured, leading him to fall from the 430-ride to his death.

The Quest Engineering report determined there were no mechanical or electrical failures of the ride itself.

According to documents obtained by WFLA, the operations manual lists the maximum weight for the ride as less than 287 pounds. Tyre Sampson’s father said the boy weighed more than 300 pounds.

In a statement, ICON Park said, “we are deeply troubled that the preliminary findings of the State’s investigation indicate a sensor on the Orlando FreeFall attraction, which is owned and operated by the SlingShot Group, had been mis-adjusted after the sensor was originally secured in place.”

The ride had only been in operation for less than six months and was inspected in December, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.