Family of Miya Marcano announce funeral arrangements, memorial foundation

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. Authorities say they have found the body of the missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, that authorities found Miya Marcano’s near an apartment building. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The family of Miya Marcano released details regarding the 19-year-old college student’s funeral arrangements, as well as a memorial foundation in her honor.

A celebration of life is scheduled will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Both will take place in Cooper City.

In addition to the details of Miya’s funeral, the family announced the launch of the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation.

“Miya is everything to her father and I, as well as so many people around the world. The creation of the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation brings my heart so much joy during such a difficult time,” Miya’s mother Yma Scarbriel, said.

The foundation’s mission is to support, educate and provide resources to families of missing persons, while advocating for the protection of students and others in the vulnerable population.

“The ability to help other families and the opportunity to do my part to evoke change with the very systems that didn’t protect my daughter Miya gives us some comfort. Miya always said she would change the world, and we want to ensure her legacy lives on and helps as many people as possible,” Scarbriel said.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers the public donate to the memorial foundation at www.miyamarcanofdn.com.