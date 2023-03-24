TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Florida deputy who was hospitalized for a serious brain injury has said their last goodbyes, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Michael Milmerstadt first had medical issues Monday, developing a headache after working out at a gym while off-duty.

Later on, it was determined that he suffered a serious brain injury, as stated on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“Mike remains on life support because it’s his wish and their wish that he provide a chance at life to others through organ donation,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asked for the community to pray for the Milmerstadt family. The deputy is survived by his wife Melanie and three young boys, according to a GoFundMe that was started to raise funds for his treatment.