Family of fallen Daytona Beach officer files $5M suit against man accused of killing him

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — The family of fallen Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of killing him.

Raynor, 26, died in the hospital on Aug. 17, one month after being shot in the head while on patrol in Daytona Beach.

Othal Wallace, the man who faces charges for shooting Raynor, is in custody without bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Raynor’s family has now filed a suit against Wallace, claiming wrongful death, assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

They are seeking $5 million in damages.

