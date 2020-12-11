Family of 4 rescued after car overturns in Orlando pond

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police, fire department crews and a motorist teamed up to rescue a family after their car flipped over into a retention pond in Orlando.

When officers arrived at the scene Thursday night, they found the car overturned and partially submerged in the water.

The witness told police the car drove off the road and over an embankment, Orlando police said.

That person helped police officers rescue the mother and oldest child from the vehicle. Orlando Fire crews rescued the father and a small child in a car seat.

The family was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.