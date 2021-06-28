Family received calls from missing grandparents following Surfside condo collapse, report says

A rescue worker walks among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A family hoping to receive good news on their missing loved ones following the Surfside condo collapse has received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents, a Miami news station is reporting.

According to WPLG, Arnie and Myriam Notkin lived on the third floor in the south wing of the 12-story building. In the days since, their grandson, Jake Samuelson, said his mother has been receiving calls from the Notkins’ landline phone that they kept next to their bed.

“We are trying to rationalize what is happening here. We are trying to get answers,” Samuelson told WPLG in Miami.

Samuelson said he’s now received 16 calls from his grandparent’s number since Thursday, according to WPLG. The first call reportedly came at 9:50 p.m. ET Thursday, nearly 20 hours after the building crashed to the ground.

However, when someone answered, only static can be heard on the other line.

“We were all sitting there in the living room — my whole family, Diane, my mother,” Samuelson said told WPLG. “We were just shocked, and we kind of thought nothing of it because we answered and it was static.”

The family says it has not received any additional calls since Friday night.