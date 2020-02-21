Family dog protects 3-year-old Florida boy lost in woods until police arrive

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WITI) – A 3-year-old Florida boy was reunited with his mother thanks to man’s best friend.

Officials with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18, they received a 911 call from a “frantic” mother whose son wandered away while playing outside with his siblings.

The family dog, Buddy, was also missing.

Deputies and K-9 units began searching for them.

Soon, a neighbor called 911 to report he located a child and dog in the woods. Sheriff’s officials said the Buddy would not let the neighbor get near the boy.

The boy was rescued and reunited with his family. We’re betting Buddy got plenty of treats!