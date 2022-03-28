ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died when he fell out of the Free Fall Ride at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday. His father now says he wishes he’d been with his son at the time.

“I wish I was there to tell him I love him. That I’m sorry. For him to lose his life. So young, and I wish it was me,” said Yarnell Sampson.

The family now has a team of lawyers, including Benjamin Crump representing them and they are calling for the Free Fall ride to be permanently closed. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the ride was inspected in December and has been open for less than six months.

State records show no deficiencies were noted at the initial permit inspection.

Tyre Sampson’s youth football coach believes he had an unlimited future at 6 foot 5 and more than 300 pounds.

“He was a high recruit as an eighth-grader. Tyre could have gone to any high school in St. Louis that he wanted to go to. That’s how promising his future was,” said his coach A.J. Jones.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office says the investigation into the accident is in its early stages.