TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A slight mixup cost this family a ton of money.

What they thought were $10,000 in Disney gift cards to use at the parks for their family vacation, turned out to be $10,000 of Disney+, the company’s streaming service.

A TikTok video shared by the woman in the family explains that the family of 16 was supposed to go to Disney in 2020, but due to the pandemic, that trip was canceled.

Instead, the family decided to purchase gift cards to buy the tickets and restaurant reservations in order to save money.

Now, they have over 70 years’ worth of streaming service gift cards.

“We need help,” she wrote in the video. “It is not about the funding of the trip. It is about finding someone who can help us transfer the money into the correct gift card so we can make it to Disney!”