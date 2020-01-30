Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Families seek big changes to guardianships

Florida

by: Mike Vasilinda

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – State lawmakers are about to crack down on guardians after an Orlando guardian allegedly initiated ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders against her patients’ wishes.

People from across Florida whose loved ones are in a guardianship assert major reforms are necessary.

There multiple stories of people who were put into guardianships, isolated from their families and had their assets liquidated.

Their family members came to the Capitol to tell their stories.

“There is no due process, so its really open season on families,” said Dr. Teresa Kennedy, whose Aunt Lilly was put in a guardianship.

Dr. Kennedy came from NY to try and free her aunt in Deland.

“A family friend, who said he was a nephew petitioned without any of us knowing, and that started it off,” said Kennedy.

Lynn Sayler came from St. Petersburg.

Her mother was put in a home an hour and a half away.

Her mom died in 2012 and Lynn has been fighting for change ever since.

“We couldn’t get an emergency hearing. We couldn’t get her home for any holidays while other people were coming and leaving the facility,” said Sayler.

Hillary Hogue came from Naples.

“My father, who was doing quite well financially, was left with five dollars in his wallet,” said Hogue. “And I am begging for changes. This is happening. Thousands of people are being held captive.”

All of the families said they would expect what happened to them in another country, but not in America and attempts to get a meeting the Governor have been futile, until on Thursday, they hijacked A Seniors Day event at the Capitol.

It got them a meeting with the Secretary of Elder Affairs and now they hope that will turn into meaningful conversations that could eventually protect Florida Seniors.

In addition to requiring a judge to sign off on a do not resuscitate order, lawmakers are also looking to put a timeline for the state to investigate valid complaints within 45 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland"

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"

5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation"

Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind"

30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Thumbnail for the video titled "30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event"

What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral"

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Strip club suit update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club suit update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss