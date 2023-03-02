ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The families of a reporter and a 9-year-old girl that were killed in a shooting spree in Orlando will share memories of their loved ones on Thursday.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, attorney Mark Nejame will be hosting the parents of 9-year-old T’Yonna Major and 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons for a news conference.

In a release from Nejame’s office, it was stated that the two families have met and are working through the tragedy together.

“The families and Mark NeJame will speak to the loss of their beloved children and fiancée, the grief that they share, the politicization by some politicians who are exploiting their children’s deaths, the memorial and scholarship plans of each families, gun violence in America, and their heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of public support for them and for the support of their GoFundMe accounts,” the release said, according to WESH.