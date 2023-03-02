ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The parents of Orlando shooting victims, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, are speaking out against gun violence.

Lyons and Major were shot and killed along with 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, in the Pine Hills area of Orange County outside of Orlando on Feb. 22, 2023.

Keith Moses, 19, is believed to have been the gunman involved in all of the shootings.

On Thursday, the parents of Major and Lyons came together to share their grief and their anger about gun violence.

“My soul is gone,” said Tokiyo Major, father of T’yonna Major.

The father of 24-year-old TV Reporter Dylan Lyons said his son was proud of his job.

“Dylan went to UCF for journalism and he loved being a reporter,” Gary Lyons said. “He always told me he wanted to tell the story for the people.”

The attorney for both families says that story now includes gun violence.

“They are now members of a ‘club’ that no person would ever wish to be a member of,” said Attorney Mark NeJame.

He said the families blame Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott for exploiting their loved ones’ deaths.

“They are sickened over what they believe has been the exploitation of their children’s deaths by Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott. Both politicians have taken to the podium, deflecting the issue of gun violence in America and their support of essentially insane, barely restricted gun laws and open carry legislation,” NeJame said. “The families believe this all smells and smacks of political opportunism, by both DeSantis and Scott, and it is appalling to them. If DeSantis and Scott truly cared about these victims, they would not only have reached out to them, but they could be addressing the issues of gun violence and reasonable and sane gun legislation.”

The Governor’s office has not yet responded to a request for comments on their remarks.