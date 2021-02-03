‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, NWS says

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, an iguana lounges on a railing on a condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Perched in trees and scampering down sidewalks, green iguanas are so common across the suburbs here that many see them as reptilian squirrels instead of exotic invaders. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Weather Service is warning Floridians to beware of falling iguanas as cold temperatures sweep the southern portion of the state.

“Well it’s that time again. It’s cold enough for us to forecast falling Iguanas here in South Florida. Look out tonight and again on Wednesday night. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” the weather service tweeted on Wednesday.

Iguanas will climb up trees at night to rest. When temperatures fall into the 40s, they can stiffen up and fall to the ground.

The iguanas won’t be dead, just immobilized, and will bounce back when they get some sun.

“Even if they look dead as a doornail — they’re gray and stiff — as soon as it starts to heat up and they get hit by the sun rays, it’s this rejuvenation,” Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami, told The New York Times in 2018. “The ones that survive that cold streak are basically passing on that gene.”

Iguanas can become aggressive and bite or scratch when they thaw out, so if you see the reptiles, leave them alone.