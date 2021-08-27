Fallen Daytona Beach police officer to be honored during NASCAR race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) — Four race cars at Daytona International Speedway will honor fallen Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor on Friday.

All cars for JD Motorsports will carry Officer Raynor’s name above the passenger windows, and his call sign, 3Charlie77, on the roof.

Raynor died on Aug. 17. He had been in a fight for his life since the night of June 23, when, while on proactive patrol, he stopped to question Othal Wallace behind an apartment complex.

“As a big supporter of our law enforcement officers, it’s important that we, as a team, honor Officer Raynor’s memory at Daytona. He risked his life day in and day out to protect and serve the Daytona Beach community, and for that, we are extremely grateful. I pray his family and friends find comfort during this difficult time.” – Johnny Davis, JD Motorsports Owner

A funeral procession was recently held this week with hundreds of law enforcement officers in attence.

Wallace, the man who faces charges for shooting Raynor, is in custody and now has an additional charge of first-degree murder.