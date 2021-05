BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Wednesday afternoon.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 took place at 2:59 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch sent 60 Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX also successfully landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the launch live in the video player above.