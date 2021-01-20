SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket for 17th Starlink mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning for its seventeenth Starlink mission, which launched 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center, according to SpaceX.
The instantaneous window was at 8:02 a.m. EST.
The Falcon 9 first-stage rocket booster supporting this mission previously flew on seven other missions: the SXM-7 mission in December 2020, launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission in June 2019, launch of Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission in March 2019, and four Starlink missions.