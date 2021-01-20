SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket for 17th Starlink mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning for its seventeenth Starlink mission, which launched 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center, according to SpaceX.

The instantaneous window was at 8:02 a.m. EST.

The Falcon 9 first-stage rocket booster supporting this mission previously flew on seven other missions: the SXM-7 mission in December 2020, launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission in June 2019, launch of Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission in March 2019, and four Starlink missions.

Read more from SpaceX, HERE.