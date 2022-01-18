Falcon 9 launches SpaceX’s 35th Starlink mission

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX is launching another batch of Starlink internet satellites Tuesday night after weather conditions forced it to be delayed the previous day.

SpaceX is targeting 9:02 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 satellites from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. It is expecting more favorable conditions for liftoff and booster recovery on Tuesday.

It is the third launch in just a matter of weeks.

If successful, SpaceX will have completed its 35th launch to date for Starlink, a space-based internet service provider quickly approaching 2,000 satellites in size.

