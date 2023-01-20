TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal authorities announced the arrest of what they called a “fake violinist” who is accused of collecting $80,000 using a fake nonprofit.

According to a release from ERO, a directorate of U.S. Immigration and Customstoms Enforcement (ICE), 22-year-old Giovanni Radu, a citizen of Italy, entered the U S. as a nonimmigrant and “violated the terms of his admission.”

Authorities said they were first tipped about Radu after receiving several complaints of an aggressive panhandler who was trying to collect money for a charity.

Authorities said Radu put up a sign in a public area that stated his children needed food. At the same time, authorities said Radu pretended to play the violin over a prerecorded music track to trick passersby into believing he could play the violin and collect charitable donations.

According to his arrest report, Radu collected a total of $80,000 in the last year using his fake nonprofit.

Radu was detained in Royal Palm Beach and faces a number of state charges including; organized scheme to defraud, failure to register as a charitable organization, failure to disclose information for charity, misrepresentation for solicitation of charity, soliciting charitable donation under false pretenses, providing false name to law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“This individual flouted the limits of his immigration status, and our officers have done an outstanding job of imposing the consequences of his choices,” ERO Miami Field Operations Director Garrett Ripa said. “The U.S. will not be a haven for those who take advantage of the immigration system.”