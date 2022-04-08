(NBC News) — A Florida man posing as a ride-share driver was arrested Wednesday on sexual battery charges alleging he picked up a woman at Miami International Airport last month and raped her, authorities said.

Fernando Avila Hernandez, 28, of Miami, was listed as an inmate Thursday in the Broward County Jail, where he was being held on two counts of sexual battery on a victim 18 years or older and one count of touch or strike battery, according to jail records. Bond on the charges totaled $135,000, records said.

A spokesperson with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said Avila Hernandez made his initial appearance in court Thursday and that a judge ordered that if he posts bail, he can’t have any contact with the victim and will be fixed with a GPS monitoring device.

Avila Hernandez’s lawyer, Bijan Sebastian Parwaresch, said Thursday his client is innocent: “We’re highly objecting to the notion of an unconsensual sexual encounter.”

