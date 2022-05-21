TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. attorney said a Florida man has pleaded guilty to defrauding more than 30 women out of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services.

Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 46, allegedly used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme.

Court documents show Wedgeworth made promises to the women in order to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches. He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Law enforcement is searching for more victims.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 8.