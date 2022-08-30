TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A U.S. Army soldier visiting Port St. Lucie while on leave was arrested over the weekend after authorities found what they believed to be an explosive device with wiring and several guns inside his crashed car.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Scion sedan as it attempted to leave the scene of a crash.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the driver, 21-year-old Johann Robey, was strapped in a tactical ballistic vest that was carrying several rifle and pistol magazines. Officers also noticed an AR-15 rifle in the car’s passenger seat.

Robey was ordered to exit the vehicle before he was arrested without incident.

Authorities said Robey had a 9 mm handgun in a holster on his hip and two handguns inside his car. A further search uncovered a Ziploc bag inside the car containing “what appeared to be an explosive device with wiring,” a release from the department said.

A perimeter was set and nearby houses were evacuated as the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team, FBI, and ATF were called to deactivate the device.

Hours later, the bomb disposal team rendered the device safe. A preliminary test determined it was not an explosive device.

Seven other items were removed from the car and will undergo further testing.

Johann Robey was arrested for possession of a hoax bomb, carrying a concealed weapon, and attempted escape as he tried to remove his handcuffs while in custody.

Investigators are working to find out was Robey’s intent was. He is an active member of the US Army and was on leave while visiting Port St. Lucie at the time.