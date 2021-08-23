Fail: Burglar attempts to break into Florida sheriff’s vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are bad choices in life, and then there’s trying to steal from the Bay County sheriff.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said he hoped to introduce himself to an apparent burglar that tried to break into his locked vehicle on Monday morning.

He said he woke up to his Ring camera alert system and discovered the intruder on his property. The suspect reportedly fled after motion-activated lights turned on.

After Ford called 911, Lynn Haven police officers and Bay County deputies responded to the scene.

Ford urged residents in a Facebook post to lock their car doors to prevent burglaries. He also thanked the law enforcement officials for their response.