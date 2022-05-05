TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As air travel is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, The Federal Aviation Administration says it is adding air traffic controllers in Jacksonville to improve traffic flow in Florida.

Airlines say they have been caught off guard by route closings in Florida, forcing them to cancel flights.

That is raising concerns about the potential for massive disruptions that could ripple far beyond the state’s borders as flights ramp up this summer.

In recent months Southwest blamed weather and air traffic control problems that led them to cancel more than 2,000 flights. JetBlue cited those same problems for it’s cancellations last month.

In addition to the increased air traffic controllers, the FAA officials say it will make more use of alternate routes — sometimes at lower altitudes — to keep planes moving after disruptions.