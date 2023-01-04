TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers planning to take to the skies Wednesday over the Sunshine State may encounter some delays, according to a notice on the Tampa International Airport’s website.

The notice said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a temporary “delay program” for flights heading into Florida on Wednesday.

The Tampa-based airport said the cause of the delays is due to weather.

The latest Max Defender 8 weather forecast shows a cold front approaching from the Panhandle. Clouds are expected to roll in later in the day, however, the rain is expected to hold off until after sunset.

Rain chances will increase to 30% in the evening with even higher rain chances overnight.

Affected passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for the latest information regarding flight updates.

Earlier in the week, a computer issue caused delays at airports across Florida. While the issue was ultimately resolved, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the issue decreased the volume of flights into Florida airspace.