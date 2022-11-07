TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One firefighter was injured as crews battled a massive fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia, First Coast News reported.

Early Friday morning, crews responded to multiple explosions at the Symrise Plant, which is a supplier of cosmetic ingredients, fragrances and food, according to its website.

No workers were injured, but one firefighter was hurt while responding to the incident.

Officials evacuated the plant and all homes and businesses within a one-mile radius. Those within a three-mile radius were told to shelter in place.

Officials said the fire was still large, but had been contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.